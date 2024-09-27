Scott Parker evaluates Burnley's start to the season ahead of Oxford United test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has spoken of his pleasure at Burnley’s strong start to the season following some of the off-the-field challenges they’ve had to face.

The Clarets head to Oxford United this weekend off the back of consecutive victories, which sees them sit third in the table on 13 points from their first six games.

Given the squad upheaval over the summer and during the final weeks of the transfer window, things couldn’t have gone much better for Parker’s men.

While the football hasn’t always been free-flowing, Burnley’s head coach has been delighted with the way his side have found a week to eek out results.

“I’m really comfortable with where we are and very satisfied considering what the team and what the club had to deal with in terms of the stresses we had in pre-season,” he explained.

“It’s a brand new team we’re having to develop now, so to be where we currently are with a tough start as well, I’m very pleased with the way we’ve got points and the way we’ve managed to get points in certain moments, it’s been really important and really pleasing.

“The core of the group that was already here has obviously helped, while the players that have come in have been really receptive and are genuinely good human beings who want to be a part of something.

Burnley head coach Scott Parker celebrates victory over Portsmouth. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“That’s my job, the staff’s job and the people around the football club to make the environment around the club as easy as possible for that transition to happen.

“When I look back at the first part of the season and what’s gained us results, a big element of that has been a real togetherness and a culture at this present moment in time where we’re all sticking together.

“It’s fair to say the majority of the points we’ve picked up have come from that being our core value. I always say how important it is and it’s going to be vitally important for the rest of the season.

“We’re nudging our way forward in terms of how I want us to look as a team as well, so I’ve been really pleased.”