Scott Parker discusses what's next for Burnley in the January transfer window after Jonjo Shelvey capture

Burnley are keeping their options open in the transfer market following the arrival of Jonjo Shelvey.

The experienced midfielder became the third arrival of Burnley’s January transfer window when he penned a short-term deal until the end of the season on Monday.

Oliver Sonne and Ashley Barnes are the two others to arrive at Gawthorpe so far this month.

When asked where the Clarets now stand on the transfer front and whether they will look to improve in the final third, Parker said: “We'll just see where we are.

“What is it? Two weeks left of the transfer window. I'm focused massively on trying to help this team and trying to help us keep developing.

“There’s a group of boys here that has been nothing short of fantastic for us and that’s the main focus.

“If something comes up or there's something around and we physically can do that, then we're going to try and endeavour to do that. If not, then we'll see where we are.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

When asked if any business is currently ongoing, Parker – speaking on Monday ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Plymouth – added: “No, not at this moment in time. There’s nothing to report really, other than the ones we spoke about today.”

Going the other way this month have been Owen Dodgson, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji.

Parker has already admitted this month that the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix and Shurandy Sambo could also leave on loan between now and the end of the window in a bid to gain more game time.