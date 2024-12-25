Scott Parker discusses promotion race with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland as Burnley prepare to face leaders
The Clarets sit third in the table at Christmas, just a point off Leeds United in second and a further four adrift of league leaders Sheffield United, who they face on Boxing Day.
Sunderland, in fourth, are just a point behind Parker’s men.
While we’re only at the halfway stage in the season, it looks like it will be a four-way battle for two automatic promotion spots.
Asked for his view on the promotion race ahead of his side’s Boxing Day trip to Bramall Lane, Parker said: “I see it like most seasons, it’s the Championship. You just need to be in and around it.
“If I’m being honest, did I expect us to be where we currently are? Probably not, that’s me being really honest.
“A lot of transitions happened at the club [during the summer] but the players surprise me every day. We just need to keep doing what we’re doing, keep being solid like we are and adding elements. That’s down to work really, but we just need to be in and around it.
“Hopefully we will be even stronger [during the second half of the season]. That’s the aim anyway.
“As a coach, the aim is to keep improving and getting better and I’m seeing signs of that. But like always you’re never going to really know until the back end of it.
“If we are the team I want us to be, then for sure we’ll be in the mix come the end of it.”
