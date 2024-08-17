Scott Parker discusses James Trafford's status as Burnley's number one and Wout Weghorst's turnaround

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker insists James Trafford is his Burnley number one until further notice.

Despite strong speculation over the goalkeeper’s future, the 21-year-old got the nod for Burnley’s season opener against Luton Town on Monday night.

Summer signing Vaclav Hladky had to settle for a place on the bench while fellow new arrival Etienne Green didn’t make the 20-man squad, despite travelling to Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if Trafford is his number one going forward, Parker said: “At this moment in time, he’s here. What you need to understand is that speculation is speculation. James is here and James has got the shirt, hence why he played.

“To answer your question, is he the number one, at this moment in time he is.

“But in saying that he’s got someone behind him, or two others behind him that will push and try and get that shirt off him.

“What happens in the future? I don't know, I can’t answer that. But as of now, this is someone who I thought was brilliant on Monday night. He showed his quality again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: James Trafford of Burnley kicks the ball upfield during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“He’s another one that had a tough season last year but he’s an exceptional keeper and he showed every bit of his quality on Monday night.”

Another name to feature against the Hatters that took many by surprise was Wout Weghorst, who made his first Burnley cameo in over two years off the bench.

“I think it says everything you need to know about him,” Parker added. “We live in a world of speculation or what one says or does without any real context or without the real facts.

“All I can tell you is that since I’ve walked into this place, Wout has been nothing but the ultra professional. He’s been an absolute pleasure to be around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a seasoned professional in terms of him being mature and his age, so he understands the situation.

“He’s been absolutely superb, hence why he was involved on Monday night. He was brilliant when he came on and wanted to do a job for the team.

“In training every day, he’s been superb as well, fully committed in that sense, so I have nothing but good works to say about Wout.

“We will see what happens in the future, but for now it’s been a real positive.”