Scott Parker discusses how much pressure he was under to get Burnley promoted

Scott Parker admits the pressure on him to deliver an instant promotion with Burnley only provided him with extra motivation.

Having dropped out of the Premier League under Vincent Kompany, the expectation was Burnley would be among those to challenge for automatic promotion.

While the Clarets finished the season in the top two with a remarkable 100 points, it wasn’t always plain-sailing and for much of the campaign they sat in third.

While many other managers might have crumbled under the pressure, Parker – who had already won promotion with Fulham and Bournemouth – thrived.

When asked if he was told he had to get Burnley promoted, the Clarets boss said: “I wasn't told that, but that was the only reason I would have come here or I would have got back into work.

"I wouldn't have got back into work or gone somewhere where that ambition wouldn't have been the case. My sole ambition was to try and be successful somewhere.

“From the minute I stepped in here, I think I said it after the game to the players initially, I made my judgment on a bit of paper, just looking at the names on a bit of paper to work out whether we had an opportunity of being successful.

Scott Parker has now won promotion from the Championship with three different sides (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

"It was never put to me, but of course I understood a team coming out of the Premier League, I'm not stupid enough to not know that an owner or ownership would want success this year. But that matched mine.

"I wouldn't have wanted to have been anywhere else where that drive and that ambition wouldn't have been to try and get promoted.”