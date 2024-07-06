Scott Parker discusses Craig Bellamy reunion at Burnley following West Ham connection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Parker says it will be a big help having Craig Bellamy at the helm at Burnley as he gets to grips with his new surroundings.

The new Clarets boss, who has signed a three-year contract at Turf Moor, was a teammate of Bellamy at West Ham during his playing career.

The two played alongside one another at Upton Park between 2007 and 2009.

Bellamy, who previously worked as Vincent Kompany’s number two, has been holding the fort for the past few weeks as acting head coach alongside assistant Mike Jackson.

As Parker gets used to his new environment, he admits it will be a huge help to have someone he knows so well to help him get settled in.

“I know Craig, I played with Craig at West Ham so I’m familiar with him,” he told Clarets+. “For sure that helps.

“Craig and Vincent, we were in contact a year ago or two years ago when Vincent was appointed here, just in terms of chatting through certain things or leaning on me a little bit in terms of asking about how I see things.

“This is a new environment for me, so the quicker I can settle in, the better. To have someone I have a connection with or a relationship with can help me in that process for sure.”

Burnley’s statement confirming Parker’s appointment made no mention of his backroom staff.