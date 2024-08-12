Scott Parker discusses challenges of managing Burnley's bloated squad and pre-season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker admits having such a big squad at his disposal has brought about its own unique challenges.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley have handed shirt numbers to 37 players ahead of the new season, which gets underway for the Clarets this evening with a trip to Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Parker only able to select 11 starting players and nine substitutes, that’s going to leave a lot of disappointed players.

Managing such a bloated squad has been a little tricky for Parker, who admitted: “There’s been some challenges, of course.

“We’ve had to adapt certain things in pre-season, such as the game schedule and how we’ve managed to do that, hence why we’ve probably not had many games where the fans have been able to come and watch us because we’ve had to adapt two games at the same time, two 75 minutes of whatever it might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That comes with the numbers we’ve got and making sure everyone is in a place where they are selectable come Monday night.”

Parker has only had four weeks at the helm following his appointment. While the club’s new head coach has been pleased with pre-season, he knows there’s still plenty more work to be done.

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Things have been going at 400mph,” he added.

“We’ve been here now for four weeks, we’ve had a good week away albeit a little bit later in pre-season which was a very good week in terms of getting the group together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We brought everyone away to get everyone together, including some of the injured lads, which was a really good week.

“I’m sure any manager in this position would want more time, but we’ve got some good work in us with plenty more to do, for sure. I will probably be saying that for many more months to come because that’s part of the development.

“Pre-season games give you a marker and a barometer of where you are a little bit, but there’s nothing like a full house of fans in stadiums and the competitive edge it brings with three points on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You really get a real idea of where you are. While I have an idea, of course, pre-season games are about managing minutes and getting players up to speed. The jump going into a competitive game is big, but hopefully we’re ready.”