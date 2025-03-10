Scott Parker discusses Burnley's 'traits and habits' after matching Sean Dyche's 23-game unbeaten streak

Scott Parker lauded his side’s “consistent traits” as in-form Burnley extended their long unbeaten run.

During the title-winning 2015/16 campaign, Sean Dyche’s side famously remained unbeaten for 23 league games.

The Clarets matched that figure on Saturday when they dismantled 10-man Luton Town to also win for the fifth time in their last six outings.

Parker has been delighted with the way his side has navigated the challenges a Championship campaign can bring as they head into the final 10 games of the season, sitting just outside the top two.

“I'm really pleased. I've been pleased all year, to be quite honest with you,” he said.

“The team have been very, very good and I'm immensely proud of the team in terms of where we are.

“This is a long, long road and this Championship season brings up many games and many challenges. Every challenge that's come at us, we seem to hit head-on.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Scott Parker the manager of Burnley looks on after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Luton Town FC at on March 08, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“The Luton game was a tough, tough game. This is a team fighting for their lives and still with quality in the side, a team that was in the Premier League only last season, but we executed.

“We stuck to our principle. Traits and habits in this team seem to be very consistent, which has given us a chance.”

While Burnley were among the favourites to win promotion following their relegation from the Premier League, one look at Saturday’s opponents proves it’s not always a given a team on the way down will be among the challengers.

Luton, who have only won one away game all season, remain inside the bottom three, five points adrift of safety.

“You only have to look at the history books,” Parker added. “You look at the history books of teams that come out of the Premier League, someone should do some in-depth research on that.

“Because coming out of the Premier League, a team that comes back into this division, we've seen it over the course of years really. This is a tough division. You need to have a certain something about you to be competitive in this league.

“Luton have struggled this year, but they're a good, good side and we executed well.”