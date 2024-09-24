Scott Parker discusses Burnley's ability to break down stubborn defences after late Portsmouth win

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scott Parker insists his Burnley side will never be a team that just slings hopeful balls into the box in an attempt to find a way through stubborn defences.
Read More
30 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's dramatic late win against Portsmouth

It comes after the Clarets came up against a compact and well-organised Portsmouth side on Saturday that kept them out for much of Saturday’s 2-1 win.

Parker’s men showed patience though to go right until the very end and were finally rewarded when Josh Brownhill snatched the three points deep into stoppage-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to that, the home side were forced to keep hold of possession, resulting in lots of sideways passes as they waited and waited for a way through, sparking some frustration from the terraces.

While Parker wants his side to play with more of a zip and intensity to their game, he doesn’t want his players to resort to hopeful balls into the box.

“Our play was a bit slow [in the first-half], but there were a number of things. We gave them a foothold in certain moments in terms of duels,” he said.

“We moved the ball well in certain moments but then really lacked that final spark, which we needed and we addressed that at half-time in terms of our positions and the patience we needed to show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Burnley Head Coach / Manager Scott Parker reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Burnley Head Coach / Manager Scott Parker reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Burnley Head Coach / Manager Scott Parker reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

“We’re all desperate to win football matches, we’re desperate to score goals but in moments we needed to show more patience, especially in the final area and the box to work openings.

“I never want us to be a team that just slings balls into the box and it becomes a 50/50 ball, where a good defence will just head the ball away.

“I think both goals proved that really, because we had a bit more patience and produced a couple of more passes to open spaces and that can be the difference.

“Jeremy’s [Sarmiento] goal was exactly that and the second goal was that as well. It’s a direct ball first of all but then we retain it, we keep it on the left side to find the opening for Josh who is on the edge of the box free and the ball trickles in.”

Related topics:Scott ParkerJosh BrownhillPortsmouthBurnley