Scott Parker delivers Burnley promotion verdict ahead of West Brom clash as Leeds United slip

Scott Parker has pledged his Burnley side will keep their “foot down on the pedal” as they enter the decisive final stage of the promotion run-in.

The Clarets have 10 games left to secure their place in the top two, starting with tonight’s clash against West Brom at Turf Moor.

Following Leeds United’s shock defeat to Portsmouth on Sunday, Burnley now find themselves just two points adrift of top spot.

Parker’s men could even go top tonight with a win, as long as Sheffield United don’t beat Bristol City – as Leeds aren’t in action until Wednesday night.

Parker though, as ever, is opting to keep tunnel vision as Burnley go all out for automatic promotion.

“I think I always say I'm not really focused on that,” he said.

“There's 10 games left of this season and we need to keep pushing, keep putting the foot down on the pedal really and see where it gets us at the end.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Scott Parker the manager of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Luton Town FC at on March 08, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“There's a couple of ways of getting out of this division. One is two places in the automatics, the other place is a play-off. Our aim is to obviously try and do it automatically.

“But like I said, full focus on each game as it comes and hopefully we can do that.”

Burnley’s 23-game unbeaten run will be challenged by a West Brom side that have their own promotion aims.

Tony Mowbray’s men cemented their spot in sixth with a hard-earned 1-0 win against QPR on Saturday, having been reduced to 10 men.

Parker knows his Burnley side will have to be at their best if they’re to claim a sixth win from their last seven games.

“It’s another tough game on Tuesday against a very well-organised, experienced side,” he said.

“They know their way around a football pitch and know their way around this division, so we'll prep now and recover and full focus on Tuesday now in terms of us trying to get another three points and keep rolling.”