Scott Parker analyses Burnley's progress heading into the international break after late Swansea City win

Scott Parker believes his Burnley side are heading in the right direction as they enter into the November international break off the back of a much-needed win.

After four games without a victory, the Clarets were relieved to get back to winning ways with their late show against Swansea City on Sunday.

The last-gasp win moved Parker’s side up to fourth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the top two Sunderland and Sheffield United.

While the results have been mixed in recent weeks, Parker believes performances are improving – using the displays against West Brom and Swansea as recent examples.

Yet the Clarets boss wants to get straight back to the training ground to make the necessary adjustments before they return to action with a trip to Bristol City in two weeks’ time.

“For sure, we will keep working tirelessly to keep improving and to keep making us better,” he said.

“Of course we have a lot of internationals away, so that can make it disruptive, but we will be in on Tuesday after a day off and we will analyse this game and take all the positives from it.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley manager Scott Parker looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England.

“We live in a world where we get judged on a W, an L or a draw. The fine margins against Swansea are that we win the game in the dying seconds, but there were a lot, a lot of positives.

“As a coach we’re always analysing the bigger picture and I’m looking forward to going over the game and explaining things to the lads.

“We’re moving in the right direction and that’s down to the commitment the lads are showing. The next three or four days will be another opportunity to come in, get our boots on and get out on the training pitch and keep working.”

Jay Rodriguez’ matchwinning penalty deep into stoppage time on Sunday ended Burnley’s six-hour wait for a goal.

Heading into the international break off the back of a last-gasp win, rather than another frustrating draw, could make a huge difference according to Parker.

“It’s a massive feeling,” he added.

“Football and professional sport, there’s a lot of emotion in it. This is a young team where sometimes it can weigh heavy on their shoulders.

“Of course the noise around it at this present moment in time, and rightly so, is that in the attacking side of things we’ve not been clinical enough or certainly not created enough chances.

“Swansea was totally different but I also include West Brom in that, because the last two performances have shown the work we’ve been doing and how hard they’ve been working. We’re obviously moving in the right direction.

“I’m pleased overall and I’m pleased for the players, because they deserved this result, they deserved to win the game and get the three points.

“I see these boys walk in at 8.30am and leave the building, I see him on the training grass, I see them in meeting rooms, they deserve every bit of this.”