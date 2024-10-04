Scott Parker addresses Burnley's impressive defensive record ahead of Preston North End derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has stressed the importance of developing a solid foundation for his Burnley side to work from.

While much has been made of Burnley’s lack of goals in recent weeks, having scored just five times in their last six games, their defensive record has been near-impeccable.

The Clarets have shipped just four goals in eight games so far this season and have kept back-to-back clean sheets this week.

What makes it more impressive is that in recent games Burnley’s backline has consisted of James Trafford in goal and Lucas Pires, Maxime Esteve, CJ Egan-Riley and Bashir Humphreys – five players with an average age of just 21.6.

“It’s amazing,” Parker said.

“The back four we’ve had for the last three or four games is a young, young back four. There’s a right-back who is a left footer who was brought to the football club where we ideally see him as a left-sided centre-half but, if not, a left-back. But Bash is playing at right-back and has done incredible.

“Young CJ, who has not had a lot of football, has come in and has been rock solid. Lucas Pires coming in from a new environment and a new culture and Traff as well, who had some tough moments last year at certain times.

James Trafford is all smiles at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“As a back unit, including the keeper, there is big credit to all of them because all of this is new. Some of them are learning on their feet but as a group, the reason why we have been so secure is because of what we’ve managed to do as a team. We’ve been solid, with good organisation and a real good understanding of the foundations of what is going to give us results, which gives us a platform to win football matches.

“There has been many a game, like the other night [against Plymouth Argyle], where the game turns a bit, you’re a goal in front and the game becomes a bit edgy, because like in every Championship game they take more risks so you need to dog it out there and protect your lead. We did that immensely well, which I was really pleased with.”

If the Clarets are able to maintain their defensive solidity, Parker is confident goals at the other end will soon come given the quality they have at their disposal.

“We all want to score goals, we all want to be this free-flowing side. In every game you want to be solid and you want to score goals,” he added.

“On Tuesday night, we had the opportunities. At half-time we maybe should have been 2 or 3-0 up and the game should be out of sight, but it wasn’t the case.

“We understand what we want to be, but you’re up against 11 other men who are dogged in certain moments. For sure there are elements where we can improve and get better, but first and foremost it does come from a solid foundation.

“With the quality we have in this team we will probe and eek out chances that hopefully we can be clinical and win games with.”