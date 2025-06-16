Rumoured Burnley target has already dropped big hint about his future after lack of game time

Burnley are weighing up a move for Dutch left-back Quilindschy Hartman, according to reports in the Netherlands.

The Feyenoord full-back is entering the final 12 months of his contract and is not likely to extend his deal.

The Clarets have not yet formally approached Feyenoord about Hartman, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, but are expected to do so soon.

The 23-year-old has already publicly suggested his future may lie away from Feyenoord, having been frustrated with his lack of game time last season.

The Feyenoord academy graduate struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot after returning from a cruciate ligament injury, with manager Robin van Persie rotating the left-back spot between Hartman and Hugo Bueno.

Speaking after Feyenoord’s final home game of the season, a 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk, Hartman hinted he may have to move on.

“I have to say that I find this situation difficult,” he said. “I think we have three left-backs worthy of starting duty in the selection, but I don't think that's something you want to experience for another season.

Quilindschy Hartman of Feyenoord in action during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Knockout Round Play-offs First Leg match between Feyenoord and AS Roma (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“I always start from my own qualities. I think I'm the best, so I think I should always play.

“From Sunday onwards, I'm going to think very carefully about what I really want. This season was all about getting fit after that long injury and I succeeded. I'm happy with this season and with how I feel now.

“I actually lie awake at night thinking about it. I think about it a lot, because it is a very important decision in my life. I think it will all become clear in the very short-term. This could well have been my last match in De Kuip.”

Before his injury, Chelsea were linked with the defender, who has been capped four times by the Dutch national team.

Hartman made 12 appearances for Feyenoord last season after making his return from injury in February, as van Persie’s side finished third in the Eredivisie.

Scott Parker currently has Lucas Pires as his main left-back option while Bashir Humphreys also played much of last season there, despite predominately being a centre-back.