Ex-England star Phil Jagielka has been training with Burnley - prompting rumours to circulate surrounding a short-term deal for the central defender despite talk of a return to Sheffield United.

The 40-cap ex-England player was released this summer following a 12-year stint in the Premier League with career with Everton and is reportedly keeping himself fit as he seeks a new club.

The Daily Mail have stated that the agreement is a ‘generous’ act from Sean Dyche, rather than an opportunity for Jagielka to land himself a move.

Schalke have failed in a bid to sign Burnley central defender Ben Gibson on loan for next season. According to a report in the Birmingham Mail, Schalke attempted to land Gibson on loan after a disappointing season at Turf Moor.

The publication claims Sean Dyche rejected the German clun’s offer, although it is not known if they are open to an improved bid.

Ex-Burnley loan player Neal Wood has landed a role at Manchester United. The 36-year-old is expected, along with Quinton Fortune, to take over the running of the Red Devils’ U23’s side.

Nahki Wells is considering whether his future might lie away from the club, admitting he 'won't be too disappointed' if he has to move on from Turf Moor this summer.

Peter Crouch is also unlikely to be offered a new contract for The Clarets after the former England international’s short term contract expired.

The form of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood and an unfortunate appendix operation limited Crouch to just six substitute appearances for Dyche’s side last campaign.