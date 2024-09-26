Roberts, Humphreys and Tresor: Burnley injury update ahead of Oxford United clash
The full-back has missed the last two games after returning to Gawthorpe with a knock sustained on international duty.
Roberts was forced off the pitch clutching his arm during Wales’ recent 2-1 Nations League win against Montenegro.
Head coach Scott Parker had revealed the Welshman was close to being available for last week’s 2-1 victory against Portsmouth, only for the 29-year-old to miss out again.
But following a free week, the defender could come back into contention for Saturday’s trip to the Kassam Stadium.
“He’s moved further along,” Parker said.
“He’s trained this week with us and he’s had a good week, so we’ll see where he is for the weekend, whether we push or whether we don’t.
“We will make that decision probably the back end of the week.”
CJ Egan-Riley took Roberts’ place at right-back against Portsmouth, while Bashir Humphreys also missed out through suspension.
But after serving his one-match ban, the Chelsea loanee is also available for selection to face Oxford.
When asked if Humphreys comes back into his thinking, Parker added: “Normally that’s down to the player. While of course I make the decision, it’s on the players to impress and put me in a position where they’re selectable.
“Bash comes back in after he did very well at Leeds, which was probably his first game playing out of position.
“He gives us that versatility for sure, so he comes back into the squad which is very pleasing for us.”
One player who has yet to feature this season is Mike Tresor, having spent a large chunk of time out with injury.
While the winger is back in training, Parker admits the Clarets are still taking things carefully.
“Mikey is now back with us. He’s fully trained with the team this week, which was very good for us,” he said.
“He was off for a considerable amount of time, he spent a long time out injured so I think we need to tread carefully.
“We’re just picking his work up now and getting him to a level of fitness that means he can keep improving.
“The last thing we want to do is rush anything and push too hard, too quick, because we will face the consequences of that.
“We’re just treading carefully and taking it step-by-step with Mikey. I’m pleased he’s with the group now and training and we’re seeing his quality, which is pretty evident.”
Parker’s side will be looking to claim a third win on the bounce when they face Oxford at the weekend following their back-to-back victories against Leeds and Portsmouth.
Newly-promoted Oxford have started the season well under Des Buckingham, winning three and losing three, seeing them sit ninth in the Championship table.
All three of those wins have come at the Kassam Stadium, a ground Burnley will be playing at for the first time having not taken on the U’s since 2000, when they were still playing their football at the Manor Ground.
