Roberts, Humphreys and Tresor: Burnley injury update ahead of Oxford United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Connor Roberts has taken a step closer to making his return to action for Burnley ahead of this weekend’s clash against Oxford United.

The full-back has missed the last two games after returning to Gawthorpe with a knock sustained on international duty.

Roberts was forced off the pitch clutching his arm during Wales’ recent 2-1 Nations League win against Montenegro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following a free week, the defender could come back into contention for Saturday’s trip to the Kassam Stadium.

“He’s moved further along,” Parker said.

“He’s trained this week with us and he’s had a good week, so we’ll see where he is for the weekend, whether we push or whether we don’t.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Connor Roberts of Burnley FC during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on September 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

“We will make that decision probably the back end of the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CJ Egan-Riley took Roberts’ place at right-back against Portsmouth, while Bashir Humphreys also missed out through suspension.

But after serving his one-match ban, the Chelsea loanee is also available for selection to face Oxford.

When asked if Humphreys comes back into his thinking, Parker added: “Normally that’s down to the player. While of course I make the decision, it’s on the players to impress and put me in a position where they’re selectable.

“Bash comes back in after he did very well at Leeds, which was probably his first game playing out of position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He gives us that versatility for sure, so he comes back into the squad which is very pleasing for us.”

One player who has yet to feature this season is Mike Tresor, having spent a large chunk of time out with injury.

While the winger is back in training, Parker admits the Clarets are still taking things carefully.

“Mikey is now back with us. He’s fully trained with the team this week, which was very good for us,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was off for a considerable amount of time, he spent a long time out injured so I think we need to tread carefully.

“We’re just picking his work up now and getting him to a level of fitness that means he can keep improving.

“The last thing we want to do is rush anything and push too hard, too quick, because we will face the consequences of that.

“We’re just treading carefully and taking it step-by-step with Mikey. I’m pleased he’s with the group now and training and we’re seeing his quality, which is pretty evident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker’s side will be looking to claim a third win on the bounce when they face Oxford at the weekend following their back-to-back victories against Leeds and Portsmouth.

Newly-promoted Oxford have started the season well under Des Buckingham, winning three and losing three, seeing them sit ninth in the Championship table.

All three of those wins have come at the Kassam Stadium, a ground Burnley will be playing at for the first time having not taken on the U’s since 2000, when they were still playing their football at the Manor Ground.