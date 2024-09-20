Roberts and Foster: Burnley injury update ahead of Portsmouth test as Chelsea misses out through suspension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley will need to make late calls on the fitness of Connor Roberts and Lyle Foster for tomorrow’s clash against Portsmouth.

The duo missed last weekend’s 1-0 win against Leeds United with slight knocks suffered during the recent international break.

Roberts appeared to injure his arm during Wales’ 2-1 win in Montenegro, while Foster picked up a virus while away with South Africa.

Both have returned to training this week, but they’re still not guaranteed to be available for Saturday’s encounter at Turf Moor.

“Both are close, both have been on the training ground this week,” head coach Scott Parker said.

“We’ll make late calls on both of them regarding tomorrow’s game.”

The Clarets will definitely be without Bashir Humphreys, who misses out through suspension after being shown two yellow cards at Elland Road last week.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all expected to remain absent.

When asked if any of the club’s long-term absentees are expected to be back soon, Parker added: “Probably not, no. Not in the next couple of weeks, they’re still a little bit off.

“Aaron Ramsey was back on the grass this week for the first time, but he’s still some time away. But that was massive for him and I’m really pleased for him.

“Jordan Beyer has obviously just come out of his surgery, so there’s probably more of a longer road for Jordan but at least we’ve got to the bottom of that problem.

“The other boys are where they are currently.”

Recent acquisition John Egan and Enock Agyei picked up some minutes in midweek in Under-21 action, much to Parker’s delight.

“It was pleasing really,” he said.

“Enock is coming off an injury with his medial ligaments so it was good to get some minutes under him and the same with John. He’s obviously just come in, so to get him into an 11-vs-11 game was vital.”