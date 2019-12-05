Robbie Brady ready to put his stamp on the campaign after scoring first Burnley goal in more than two years

Robbie Brady is hoping to get the opportunity to put his stamp on the season after netting his first Burnley goal in more than two years.

The 27-year-old, who had made his first Turf Moor start of the campaign in the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, came off the bench midweek to net a consolation goal in a 4-1 reverse against Manchester City.

Brady replaced Dwight McNeil with a quarter-of-an-hour of the match remaining and beat Ederson in the 89th minute as the ball broke inside the penalty area.

The Republic of Ireland international had scored in a European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium in June, but it was his first domestic goal since a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in November 2017.

“I feel fit now and I’m just desperate to affect the season and put a bit of my own stamp on it,” he said.

“If I can get a run of games in the upcoming weeks I can hopefully push on from there.

“I’m working hard and giving it my all every day in training and like the rest of the lads we’re working hard to get a shirt come the weekend.

“We’ll stick at it and I’ll stick at it myself and, please God, there’ll be some more performances and hopefully a couple more goals.”

The Clarets travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow to face Jose Mourinho’s side, who were beaten on the former Manchester United boss’s return to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Spurs have conceded twice in all four games they’ve played under the three-time Premier League winner, but Brady knows they’ll be up against it in the capital.

“When you get a new manager there’s a slight lift about the place but we’ll see what they’re about – which way they’ll play and which way they set up,” Brady said.

“They’re another team with fantastic quality and it’ll be good to test ourselves against them.

“You want to test yourself against the best and who better to do it against than Tottenham. It’s going to be a tough game, but we’ll pull ourselves together and we’ll try and bounce back.

“We’ve racked up a decent number of points now and it would be good to push on again. We’ve got plenty more opportunities now.

“If we can add points leading up to the Christmas period then we’ll be in a good place for the start of next year.”