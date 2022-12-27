Ribble Valley football coach is helping Bermuda's bid for the 2026 World Cup in North America

Matrix Soccer Academy founder and Moorland School's head of football Charlie Jackson has been working with Tony Robinson, father of USA international and Fulham player Antonee Robinson, to aid the nation's preparations for the major tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Jackson — who has steered Moorland to four National titles while the US arm of his academy, the Matrix Mavens, made history by lifting the prestigious Maryland State Cup — has teamed up with Dennis Brown, head of the Bermudan Coaches Association, to develop a training program specifically designed to help Bermuda succeed in international competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're really excited to be working with the Bermuda team," said Jackson. "They have a lot of talented players, and we believe that with the right guidance and support, they can achieve great things."

Matrix Soccer Academy founder and Moorland School's head of football Charlie Jackson, centre, with Bryan Watson and Anthony Beddows

The programme, which is being implemented in partnership with USA Matrix President Bryan Watson and Anthony Beddows, will work towards developing the youth national team first before focussing on the senior side's qualification campaign.

"It's been an incredible experience working with Charlie and the Matrix team," said Robinson. "Their expertise and guidance have been instrumental in helping Antonee develop into the player he is today, and we're confident that they can help the Bermuda team achieve the same level of success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that the 2026 World Cup is being held in North America makes it a particularly exciting opportunity for Bermuda, who have never before qualified for the tournament.

With Jackson and the Matrix team leading the way, however, many are optimistic that the island nation has a strong chance of making it to the big stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad