Revealed: Which Burnley forwards provided the most bang for their buck?

In a bid to find out which players were the biggest flops, and which strikers proved to be worthy every penny, football betting experts OLBG have pulled together a study to reveal which multi-million pound signings have and haven’t been worth their expensive pay-outs.

OLBG compared Burnley' s top five record signings for forwards in order to discover which players were worth their weight in gold and which ones didn't quite live up to the hype.

The overall research found the Clarets to be one of the Premier League's most savviest spenders, with only Sunday's opponents Arsenal bettering their outlay, while summer signing Maxwel Cornet and former striker Andre Gray both featured prominently in the findings.

Ivory Coast's Maxwel Cornet attends a press conference at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on January 11, 2022 on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

The Ivory Coast international, currently on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, cost the club £13.5m. However, with little minutes played compared to other players, his contribution costs at present equate to more than £1.9m a time for the club, making him their most expensive player when it comes to value for money.

But Burnley's leading scorer is currently riding high as the season's most valuable addition to the Premier League, heading Norwich City pair Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent.

Gray, meanwhile, proved to be the most valuable player for Burnley; his contributions to the team have cost them £227,755 each time, much lower than cornets £1.9million. How do Burnley fare against other clubs?

How do Burnley compare to the rest of the Premier League?

Burnley's top five record forward signings

Burnley fare up quite nicely ranking first against other teams. Average spend is much lower than other teams and the average cost per contribution is much lower. Sitting second in rank after Arsenal means that Burnley players are providing more for their money.

Compare that to Manchester United at the bottom of the table whose cost and contributions are high meaning the players aren’t giving much back for their value.

Methodology

* Data on club record transfers and player’s transfer fees taken from Transfermarkt, for forward players only. Ie, left wingers, right wingers and centre-forwards.

This season's most valuable acquisitions in the Premier League

* Data on minutes played, goals, assists and man of the match awards has been taken from Whoscored for all matches played for that particular team, including cup games.

* If data was unavailable/limited for a record signing - due to them playing before 2008 - the next highest fee forward was selected.

* Best and worst pound for pound players are ranked by Cost Per Contribution for players who have played more than 2,000 minutes for their club.

Table 1: The savviest Premier League clubs in the transfer market