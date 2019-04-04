Revealed: What Burnley and other Premier League clubs spent on agents last year

The total amount spent by Premier League teams on agent fees between 1 February, 2018 and 31 January, 2019 was a £260,664,118. Take a look at our gallery at how Burnley's almost £4m spending compares to the rest of league, and against relegation battlers Southampton, Brighton, and Cardiff. The figures are from the Football Association, with more information about the money spent and who spent the most across all of the English leagues available here.

1. AFC Bournemouth - 10,295,433 Have spent the 11th most in the Premier League on agent fees and sit 12th in the table.

2. Arsenal - 11,181,730 Have spent the eighth most in the Premier League on agent fees and sit fourth in the table.

3. Brighton and Hove Albion - 6,859,429 Brighton have spent nearly 7m on agent fees, the 15th most in the Premier League, matching their current league position.

4. Burnley - 3,975,928 Burnley have spent the second least on agent fees in the top division, and sit 17th in the league.

