Revealed: What Burnley and other Premier League clubs spent on agents last year
Burnley spent the second least of any of the Premier League clubs last year on agents.
The total amount spent by Premier League teams on agent fees between 1 February, 2018 and 31 January, 2019 was a £260,664,118. Take a look at our gallery at how Burnley's almost £4m spending compares to the rest of league, and against relegation battlers Southampton, Brighton, and Cardiff. The figures are from the Football Association, with more information about the money spent and who spent the most across all of the English leagues available here.
1. AFC Bournemouth - 10,295,433
Have spent the 11th most in the Premier League on agent fees and sit 12th in the table.