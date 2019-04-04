Premier League clubs spent more than 260m on agent fees last year (Photo: Getty Images)

Revealed: What Burnley and other Premier League clubs spent on agents last year

Burnley spent the second least of any of the Premier League clubs last year on agents.

The total amount spent by Premier League teams on agent fees between 1 February, 2018 and 31 January, 2019 was a £260,664,118. Take a look at our gallery at how Burnley's almost £4m spending compares to the rest of league, and against relegation battlers Southampton, Brighton, and Cardiff. The figures are from the Football Association, with more information about the money spent and who spent the most across all of the English leagues available here.

Have spent the 11th most in the Premier League on agent fees and sit 12th in the table.

1. AFC Bournemouth - 10,295,433

Have spent the 11th most in the Premier League on agent fees and sit 12th in the table.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Have spent the eighth most in the Premier League on agent fees and sit fourth in the table.

2. Arsenal - 11,181,730

Have spent the eighth most in the Premier League on agent fees and sit fourth in the table.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Brighton have spent nearly 7m on agent fees, the 15th most in the Premier League, matching their current league position.

3. Brighton and Hove Albion - 6,859,429

Brighton have spent nearly 7m on agent fees, the 15th most in the Premier League, matching their current league position.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Burnley have spent the second least on agent fees in the top division, and sit 17th in the league.

4. Burnley - 3,975,928

Burnley have spent the second least on agent fees in the top division, and sit 17th in the league.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5