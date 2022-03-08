Revealed: The remaining Premier League fixtures as survival scrap involving Burnley, Everton, Leeds United and Brentford heats up!

Burnley’s heavy home defeat at the hands of World and European champions Chelsea ensured the Clarets remained pinned in the top flight’s bottom three, but a solitary point would see them swap places with Frank Lampard’s free-falling Toffees.

Leeds United, who replaced iconic boss Marcelo Bielsa with American head coach Jesse Marsch recently, still find themselves stuck in quicksand after Leicester City inflicted a fifth defeat on the bounce at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Brentford arrested an eight-game winless streak when overcoming relegation rivals Norwich City at Carrow Road to open up a little bit of breathing space, though the Bees have played more games than the teams around them in the table.

However, Newcastle United pulled themselves out of the mire when extending their fruitful spell under Eddie Howe.

1. Norwich City MARCH: 10 - Chelsea (H); 13 - Leeds United (A). APRIL: 2 - Brighton & Hove Albion (A); 10 - Burnley (H); 16 - Manchester United (A); 23 - Newcastle United (H); 30 - Aston Villa (A). MAY: 7 - West Ham United (H); 15 - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A); 22 - Spurs (H). TBC: Leicester City (A). Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Watford MARCH: 10 - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A); 13 - Southampton (A). APRIL: 2 - Liverpool (A); 9 - Leeds United (H); 16 - Brentford (H); 23 - Manchester City (A); 30 - Burnley (H). MAY: 7 - Crystal Palace (A); 15 - Leicester City (H); 22 - Chelsea (A). TBC: Everton (H). Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Burnley MARCH: 12 - Brentford (A). APRIL: 2 - Manchester City (H); 10 - Norwich City (A); 16 - West Ham United (A); 23 - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H); 30 - Watford (A). MAY: 7 - Aston Villa (H); 15 - Spurs (A); 22 - Newcastle United (H). TBC: Everton (H); Aston Villa (A); Southampton (H). Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. Everton MARCH: 13 - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H); 17 - Newcastle United (H). APRIL: 3 - West Ham United (A); 9 - Manchester United (H); 23 - Liverpool (A); 30 - Chelsea (H). MAY: 7 - Leicester City (A); 15 - Brentford (H); 22 - Arsenal (A). TBC: Burnley (A); Watford (A); Crystal Palace (H); Leicester City (H). Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales