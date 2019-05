Lining up in a 4-3-3 formation, click and scroll through the pages to see who makes the team for playing a regular part in their club's starting 11. Stat credit: Wyscout

1. Jordan Pickford (Everton) Minutes played: 3612 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Cesar Azpilicueta Minutes played: 3545 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Minutes played: 3584 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) Minutes played: 3577 Getty Buy a Photo

View more