Revealed! The BIG financial boost heading to Turf Moor after Burnley defeat Peterborough United in FA Cup

Burnley are set to benefit from a five-figure financial boost – courtesy of the FA Cup’s increased prize fund.

The Clarets travel defeated League One Peterborough United 4-2, with goals from Jay Rodriguez, Erik Peters and Jeff Hendrick propelling Burnley towards a healthy financial reward.

Unlike the Carabao Cup, winners in each round of the FA Cup are able to benefit from the competition’s substantial prize fund, which sees £135,000 on offer to the winners of third round ties.

That means Burnley will scoop that sum after defeating Darren Ferguson's men yesterday.

Unfortunately for Peterborough United, while there is consolation prize money on offer for losing sides in the qualifying rounds, there are no such financial rewards from the first round proper onwards.

However, should Burnley able to mount a successful FA Cup run this term, they could see more minor financial boosts heading their way.

Here’s the full prize money available in this year’s FA Cup:

- First Round - winning sides receive £36,000

- Second Round – winning sides receive £54,000

- Third Round - winning sides receive £135,000

- Fourth Round – winning sides receive £180,000

- Fifth Round – winning sides receive £360,000

- Quarter Final – winning sides receive £720,000

- Semi Final – winning sides receive £1.8m; losing sides receive £900,000

- Final – winner receives £3.6m; runner-up receives £1.8m

Burnley could also pocket a broadcast fee of around £75,000 if any of their ties are selected to be televised.