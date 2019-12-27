Premier League club's yearly match day income.

Revealed: Premier League clubs staggering match day income - where do Burnley and Brighton rank?

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has crunched the numbers to reveal how much money Premier League clubs make on a match day.

Please note that some of the available to us relates to previous seasons, hence the inclusion of since relegated teams.

Premier League matchday income: 110.8m

1. Manchester United

Getty
Premier League matchday income: 98.5m

2. Arsenal

Getty
Premier League matchday income: 81m

3. Liverpool

Getty
Premier League matchday income: 73.9m

4. Chelsea

Getty
