Revealed: How much would Burnley, Leeds United and Newcastle United fans have made betting £10 on each Premier League game last season?

Only eight sides would have returned a profit if backed with a £10 bet on the ‘win’ market last season, while a fifth of the teams in the top flight managed three-figure losses according to new research.

With weekend accumulators now on hold following the close of the 2021-22 campaign, data analysts at Bookmakers.com have looked back over the season to see how punters would have fared betting on each game of the Premier League season. Does being loyal to your team pay out?

£10 Each Game to Win: Spurs Get Their Chance to Sit at the Top of the Table

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Raphinha of Leeds United battles for possession with Josh Brownhill of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on August 29, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Tottenham were the best team to bet on in the Premier League last season (by far), with Antonio Conte’s men netting any loyal backers of theirs a profit of £153.90 thanks to some good results, including their impressive double over champions Manchester City. Interestingly enough for Spurs backers, if they’d bet £10 on each game to lose, they would have also made a profit of £18.40.

The only other team to earn punters over £100 was Wolves, placing second by pulling in a profit of £109.10 over the course of the season.

Despite slightly poor performances at the end of the campaign — drawing to Norwich and losing 1-0 to Burnley — thanks to their impressive away results against Manchester United (January 3rd) and Tottenham (February 13th), Bruno Lage’s side had trusty tipsters comfortably sitting in the green.

Other fan bases that would have closed the season in profit would have been Crystal Palace (£96.80), Brentford (£90), Arsenal (£43.50), Liverpool (£12.40), West Ham United (£10.90) and City (£8.20).

Elsewhere in the division, although resurgent under Eddie Howe, Newcastle United returned a £2.20 hit, Chelsea fans would have been in debt by £56, Everton supporters would have suffered a £66.20 loss, Manchester United finished £99.70 in the red, Burnley backers would have been the third worse off with a loss of £133.70 while Leeds United, who survived at the Clarets’ expense on the final day of the season, were £143 down.

The worst team in the league to bet on to win was Norwich. Unsurprisingly, with only five wins and no significant upsets, those punting their money on the Canaries to win would have been stung with a £183.60 loss. However, betting £10 on each game to lose would have welcomed a £45.90 profit.

£10 Each Game to Lose: Watford, Everton, Villa and Man United Lead the Way

Whilst not something to shout about, Watford and Everton top the table for profit made when betting £10 on each game to lose — pulling in £131.90 and £125.90 respectively.

Losing more games than any other in the league, Watford’s poor 3-0 loss to Norwich City actually would have earned backers a nice £28.10 profit, while the Toffees’ shock 5-2 loss at the start of the season at the hands of the Hornets would have netted a £41.50 payout.

Placing fourth for best teams to bet on to lose each week was Manchester United. After a tricky season, putting a tenner on each game would have won punters £46.50. Betting against Aston Villa would have clocked up a kitty of £80.90.

Out of the top six, only Tottenham (£18.40) and Arsenal (£9.70) also sit in profit, whilst backing Man City (-£17.20), Chelsea (-£100) and Liverpool (-£250) led to losses.

Magpies supporters would have been staring down the barrel of a £137.90 debt if they’d have gone against their own side, Burnley fans would have shelled out £48.60 if betting on the opposition and Leeds United fans’ lack of faith in their team would have cost them £40.80.

Interestingly, when betting on teams to win, eight out of the top flight’s 20 led to profit. When betting on teams to lose, 10 out of 20 led to profits.