Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has crunched the numbers to reveal Premier League club's average weekly wage.

Please note than some of the data available relates to the previous financial year, hence the inclusion of teams who have since been relegated.

1. Manchester United Average weekly wage: 154,434

2. Manchester City Average weekly wage: 146,751

3. Liverpool Average weekly wage: 122,228

4. Chelsea Average weekly wage: 113,435

