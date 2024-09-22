Return date pencilled in for Connor Roberts after Burnley man misses second straight game
The Welshman missed a second consecutive game on Saturday for the 2-1 comeback win against Portsmouth, having also been absent for the win against Leeds United.
With Bashir Humphreys also suspended, it meant CJ Egan-Riley was played out of position at right-back.
It comes after Roberts appeared to injure his arm while on international duty during Wales’ win against Montenegro.
“He’s close, Connor,” Parker said after Saturday’s win at Turf Moor.
"Hopefully he starts picking up training next week, so hopefully we will have a better sighter for next weekend.”
The Clarets were also given a slight scare against Pompey when Josh Cullen was brought off late on, just a minute after going down with a slight knock.
Parker though wasn’t too concerned, adding: “I think it was just cramp really for Josh.
"Obviously he’s missed large parts but we brought him back in for his experience and quality, but I think it was just a bit of cramp.”
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain absent.
Providing an update on the club’s longer-term absentees ahead of Saturday’s game, Parker was asked if any of them are close to returning.
“Probably not, no,” he said. “Not in the next couple of weeks, they’re still a little bit off.
“Aaron Ramsey was back on the grass this week for the first time, but he’s still some time away. But that was massive for him and I’m really pleased for him.
“The other boys are where they are currently.”
