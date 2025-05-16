Retained list state of play as Burnley approach EFL deadline over key decisions

Burnley’s retained list is expected in the coming days – with a deadline to inform players of decisions over their futures set for the weekend.

Under EFL guidelines, the Clarets have until this Saturday – two weeks on from their season finale against Millwall – to officially signal which players they will be keeping on and those they’ll be letting go.

EFL rules are clear in that clubs must officially notify players by the third Saturday in May, with clubs involved in play-off campaigns given extra grace; with the deadline extending to four days after their final match.

Clubs are not duty-bound to make announcements on their ‘released and retained lists’, though they are published as a matter of routine.

It’s understood Burnley’s retained list is likely to be published early next week.

The Clarets have some big name players out of contract this summer – most noticeably CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill.

Speaking recently, Clarets boss Scott Parker revealed he was “confident” the club would be able to tie them down to longer-term deals, but there’s still been no news on their futures.

Scott Parker is at risk of losing his captain Josh Brownhill for nothing this summer (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

In recent days, multiple sources have reported that French side Strasbourg are close to striking an agreement, while West Ham are still thought to retain an interest.

Burnley’s captain and top goalscorer Brownhill will also have plenty of suitors.

Club legend Ashley Barnes could also depart unless a new contract is agreed, as the short-term deal he agreed in January is soon due to expire.

Nathan Redmond, meanwhile, is also out of contract, albeit the club do hold a one-year option on his current deal. Jonjo Shelvey, meanwhile, looks likely to move on.

Elsewhere, Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming will all see their loan deals turned permanent. As it currently stands, it appears Jeremy Sarmiento will be returning to his parent club Brighton.