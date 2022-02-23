RECAP: Burnley 1 Spurs 0

The Clarets ended a run of 11 games without a Premier League win when beating Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

That victory came just hours before Spurs left it late to edge a five-goal thriller over champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

However, despite putting three past the leaders on the way to securing three points, the former Italy national boss is wary ahead of Wednesday night's game at Turf Moor.

Nathan Collins of Burnley battles for possession with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on October 27, 2021 in Burnley, England.

He said: "Maybe it's the worst period to play against them because in the last period they have had fantastic results and played a good game," he said.

"They drew with Manchester United, and away at Arsenal, and they beat Brighton 3-0.

"They lost only 1-0 against Liverpool but the game was in the balance. For sure, for us they will be a really tough team, we have to know this."

Sean Dyche's side beat tonight's visitors 2-1 exactly three years ago when Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes scored either side of Harry Kane's equaliser for the away side.

"It's never easy to play against Burnley and they have a good manager that is showing in these years that his managing is very, very good and maybe he could deserve something more," continued Conte.

The two managers have met four times previously when Conte was at the helm at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea.

The ex-Juventus manager has taken seven points from their head-to-heads, but suffered defeat in the defence of their title at the start of the 2017-18 campaign when Sam Vokes (2) and Stephen Ward were on the scoresheet.