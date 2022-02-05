RECAP: Burnley 0 Watford 0

Bottom-of-the-table Burnley can lift themselves up a couple of places, and close the gap on 17th place Norwich City, with a second home win of the season.

Two points separate the two sides heading into the game, though the hosts have a couple of games in hand on Roy Hodgson's men.

"It's a big game and it would certainly top it off to get the three points, which would be massive for us, against a team in and around us as well," said the skipper. "We've got an important period coming up so to get off to a winning start would be great.

Burnley defender Ben Mee in action during the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on December 12, 2021 in Burnley, England.

"It's a massive game for us and it's going to be a full house, or close to it, so hopefully the fans can get behind us and we can make it a really good occasion.

"We're looking forward to it, it's a big game, I'm sure it's going to be a good atmosphere. It's an important one, a game we all want to be involved in and hopefully it'll be the start of a good week for us."

The 32-year-old made his Burnley debut against the Hornets, then managed by Sean Dyche, having been brought in on loan by Eddie Howe.

Craig Forsyth and Mark Yeates had given the visitors a two goal lead in the Championship clash with just done minutes remaining.

However, Charlie Austin pulled a goal back in the 77th minute before Keith Treacy equalised with six minutes to go.

Mee said: "My first game on loan was against the gaffer's Watford. That'll be in the back of my mind, I won't really be thinking about that, but it'll be a nice way to cap it off by getting three points against the side I started against."

One priority at the forefront of Mee's thoughts will be guiding the Clarets to their first three points since a 3-1 victory over Brentford in October.

That accounted for half of Burnley's home wins in 2021. "It's not been good enough at home and we know that we need to put it right," Mee said.

"There have been too many times where we've not seen games out, we haven't got three points when we probably should have done, which we have in the past, so we need to get on a good run of form.