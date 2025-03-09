'Really harsh': West Brom man at risk of missing Burnley game as Tony Mowbray weighs up appeal

West Brom could be without defender Darnell Furlong for Tuesday night’s game against Burnley following his controversial dismissal.

The 29-year-old was shown a straight red during Saturday’s 1-0 win against QPR for an apparent elbow on Hoops winger Koki Saito.

The right-back could face a three-game ban for the incident, ruling him out of the midweek trip to Turf Moor as well as the games against Hull City and Norwich City after the international break.

Baggies boss Tony Mowbray, however, confirmed the club will look to lodge an appeal against the suspension.

Mowbray said: “It happened right in front of me – so I can't sit here and plead Arsene Wenger glasses!

"Darnell tried to block the guy, there was no elbow, but the lad tried to duck under his shoulder to avoid the block and caught his face on the top of Darnell’s arm.

"I’m not sure any of the officials saw it. I would suggest it was really harsh and I’m sure we will look to appeal it.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Elland Road on March 01, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

West Brom’s 1-0 win means they remain inside the Championship play-offs, sitting two points ahead of Bristol City in seventh.

Coventry City are currently the division’s form side, however, with Frank Lampard’s men winning nine of their last 10 games to move up to fifth in the table.

Were the table to finish as it currently stands, Burnley would face the Baggies in the play-offs.