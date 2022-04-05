Real Madrid's World Cup winning midfielder jumps straight in with 'Burnley' during Premier League challenge

The 32-year-old, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany in Brazil, after scoring twice in a famous 7-1 thrashing of the hosts in the semi-final, was competing against Austrian defender David Alaba in a quiz for the club's YouTube channel.

The three-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern Munich, who is on his way to landing a third La Liga title with "Los Blancos", was tasked with naming nine teams in England's top flight.

And Kroos, a four-time UEFA Champions League winner, who has also added five FIFA Club World Cups during a decorated career, went straight in with Sean Dyche's Burnley as his first guess.

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 09: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain competes for the ball with Toni Kroos of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 09, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

He then followed up with West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United within the 30-second time cap to take the point.