The former Manchester United ace aired his displeasure in his post-match press conference after the Royals were denied a penalty deep into stoppage time against the Championship leaders.

With the score locked at 1-1, Burnley’s Ian Maatsen tripped Ince’s son, Thomas, inside the penalty area, as the visitors pushed for a winner in a bid to end their hosts’ 14-game unbeaten run.

However, nothing was given, and just seconds later the Clarets stole the points when Anass Zaroury converted substitute Manuel Benson’s cross from close range.

Ince struggled to hide his anguish when questioned by the media in the aftermath, saying: "The referee's a joke, an absolute, total joke. That's why we've come away with nothing. I don't like having a go at referees because I know it's a tough job, but the penalty on Thomas (Ince) is a blatant penalty.

"When it comes to the 92nd minute, Thomas is running into the box and (Ian) Maatsen fouls him, the AR is 15 yards from the right hand side and has got a great view of it, and the referee is 20 yards behind him, and they haven't got the balls to make the decision for us to go and win the game, if we score the penalty. Then a minute later they go up and get the winner.

"That's what makes me angry. I feel like I've been robbed by the officials and I think if that had been the other way round, he probably couldn't wait to give it. The AR can see it perfectly and he hasn't got the balls to make the right decision. That makes me angry. I feel like I've been conned by the referees."