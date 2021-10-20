Rangers tipped to beat Burnley to in-demand midfielder, Everton dealt fresh injury blow

The result leaves the Clarets slumped in 18th place with just three matches from their eight opening matches, and they'll be looking to turn their fortunes around with a positive result against Southampton this weekend.
Burnley lost both their games against the Saints last season, but before that they held an impressive seven-game unbeaten record against the south coast side.
Speaking after the loss to Man City, Clarets manager Sean Dyche revealed he's looking for new signing Connor Roberts to step up his match fitness levels, and said: “We are still learning about Connor because he has hardly played any football, so the first thing is to get him fit, properly fit, before he comes into that thinking where he is pushing for his place.
“We do believe in him, quite obviously, that is why we bought him here and we have strong full backs in my view.
“Once they go under international jurisdiction they own that player so to speak for that period. My thoughts on it are irrelevant really as it is down to them. I felt it was a bit premature to start him in the game but he’s come through it well, so that is not a problem.
He continued: “That was the main thing, we were thinking at the time, fingers crossed. Now that he is starting, please come through it. And he did. He has trained and has had no affects. He still needs more game time for me, he has been out for a long while.
“We will try and get him involved and in and around it because that is an important part of his settling in period as well, not just on the pitch, but with the dynamic of the group.
“I just felt it was a bit of an early throw into the fire without too much football with us, he will certainly need more football with us.”
Take a look at all the latest news from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's enthralling action continues: