QPR vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Aaron Ramsey returns after 13-month lay-off

Burnley have named Aaron Ramsey in their match-day squad for the first time in 14 months as they take on QPR in their final away game of the season.

The midfielder has faced over a year on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury during a defeat to Arsenal in February 2024.

A month ago, the attacking midfielder made his long-awaited return for the club’s Under-21 side and has since made another two outings, stepping up his minutes.

The 22-year-old now returns to the first-team picture for the first time, as he’s named among the substitutes

Luca Koleosho comes in for Marcus Edwards, who drops down to the bench.

Lyle Foster, who is closing in on a return from a shoulder problem, remains absent alongside Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor.

Aaron Ramsey of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

As for QPR, they make two changes to their side from last week’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City. The Hoops have little to play for, sitting 15th in the table and seven points clear of the bottom three.

TEAMS

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Paal, Ashby, Edwards, Colback, Varane, Dembele, Madsen, Kolli

Subs: Walsh, Fox, Morgan, Andersen, Bennie, Sutton, Chair, Frey, Min-Hyeok

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Redmond, Sarmiento, Barnes

Referee: James Linington