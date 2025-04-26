QPR vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Aaron Ramsey returns after 13-month lay-off
The midfielder has faced over a year on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury during a defeat to Arsenal in February 2024.
A month ago, the attacking midfielder made his long-awaited return for the club’s Under-21 side and has since made another two outings, stepping up his minutes.
The 22-year-old now returns to the first-team picture for the first time, as he’s named among the substitutes
Scott Parker makes one change to his side from Easter Monday’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United, which was the victory that clinched promotion back to the Premier League.
Luca Koleosho comes in for Marcus Edwards, who drops down to the bench.
Lyle Foster, who is closing in on a return from a shoulder problem, remains absent alongside Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor.
As for QPR, they make two changes to their side from last week’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City. The Hoops have little to play for, sitting 15th in the table and seven points clear of the bottom three.
TEAMS
QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Paal, Ashby, Edwards, Colback, Varane, Dembele, Madsen, Kolli
Subs: Walsh, Fox, Morgan, Andersen, Bennie, Sutton, Chair, Frey, Min-Hyeok
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Redmond, Sarmiento, Barnes
Referee: James Linington
