QPR v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as promoted Clarets chase league title

Now the celebrations have died down, Burnley will quickly turn their attention to the Championship title after securing their return to the Premier League.

With two games remaining, Scott Parker’s side sit level on points with Leeds United, who boast a much better goal difference.

All Burnley can do is win their last two games, starting today against QPR before hosting Millwall next week, and hope Daniel Farke’s side slip up.

The Clarets come into the game off a real high having secured promotion on Easter Monday with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

QPR, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Swansea City. The Hoops have very little to play for, sitting 15th in the table and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at QPR’s Loftus Road stadium on Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been picked for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 11am.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

A return for Lyle Foster is a possibility, according to Scott Parker, after the striker’s recent absence with a shoulder injury.

Aaron Ramsey could also feature after making three recent appearances for the Under-21s following his 13-month lay-off.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for QPR, Marti Cifuentes has a number of injury and suspension concerns to contend with.

Paul Smyth is currently serving a retrospective three-match ban for an off-the-ball incident against Preston North End.

The Hoops could also be without nine players through injury, with the likes of Steve Cook, Jake Clarke-Salter, Sam Field and Koki Saito all sidelined.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“We've come in now and turned our full attention to Saturday. We're back to me saying to you ‘the next game’ and that next game comes against QPR and that's our sole focus.

“We've worked this morning and we'll work again. We'll prep into this game with one focus now.

“Can we go and try and get maximum points at the next two games and try and win this league? That's the next challenge and that's the next task.

“We need to park what we've done and we've had a short celebration and that's because we've now got two massive games which we're wanting to try and get maximum points out of and show the best version of ourselves like we've done all year.”

What are the predicted teams?

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Fox, Ashby, Colback, Edwards, Min-Hyeok, Andersen, Chair, Dembele

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

James Linington. He’s overseen 22 games so far this season, dishing out 82 yellow cards and just one red. He took charge of Burnley’s 2-1 home win against Watford as well as the 2-1 away win at Cardiff City.

What are the latest odds?

QPR: 14/5

Draw: 23/10

Burnley: 19/20

Odds according to SkyBet.