QPR provide the opposition at Loftus Road as Scott Parker’s men look to pick up three points in their bid to finish the season as league champions.

The Clarets currently sit second in the table, trailing leaders Leeds United by goal difference only.

QPR, meanwhile, have very little to play for, sitting 15th and seven points clear of the bottom three.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Zan Celar (QPR) - out The forward hasn't featured since suffering a serious hamstring injury back in December.

Jake Clarke-Salter (QPR) - out The defender has been sidelined with a hip injury since the start of January, having been forced to undergo surgery.

Steve Cook (QPR) - out The experienced campaigner is currently sidelined with a plantar fascia injury in his foot that he suffered just before Christmas.