QPR provide the opposition at Loftus Road as Scott Parker’s men look to pick up three points in their bid to finish the season as league champions.
The Clarets currently sit second in the table, trailing leaders Leeds United by goal difference only.
Burnley secured promotion in their last outing with a 2-1 win against Sheffield United, thanks to a Josh Brownhill double.
QPR, meanwhile, have very little to play for, sitting 15th and seven points clear of the bottom three.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.