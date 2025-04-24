QPR v Burnley team news: 13 to miss out through injury, 4 fitness doubts and 1 suspended - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:52 BST
Burnley head to the capital this weekend for their final away game of the season – and their penultimate fixture of a promotion-winning campaign.

QPR provide the opposition at Loftus Road as Scott Parker’s men look to pick up three points in their bid to finish the season as league champions.

The Clarets currently sit second in the table, trailing leaders Leeds United by goal difference only.

Burnley secured promotion in their last outing with a 2-1 win against Sheffield United, thanks to a Josh Brownhill double.

QPR, meanwhile, have very little to play for, sitting 15th and seven points clear of the bottom three.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The forward hasn’t featured since suffering a serious hamstring injury back in December.

1. Zan Celar (QPR) - out

The forward hasn’t featured since suffering a serious hamstring injury back in December. Photo: Jaimi Joy

The defender has been sidelined with a hip injury since the start of January, having been forced to undergo surgery.

2. Jake Clarke-Salter (QPR) - out

The defender has been sidelined with a hip injury since the start of January, having been forced to undergo surgery. Photo: Warren Little

The experienced campaigner is currently sidelined with a plantar fascia injury in his foot that he suffered just before Christmas.

3. Steve Cook (QPR) - out

The experienced campaigner is currently sidelined with a plantar fascia injury in his foot that he suffered just before Christmas. Photo: Stu Forster

The midfielder could miss the rest of the season after injuring his ankle last month.

4. Sam Field (QPR) - out

The midfielder could miss the rest of the season after injuring his ankle last month. Photo: Richard Pelham

