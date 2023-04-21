QPR fixture brings back memories of Manchester City title drama for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

It all sounds very familiar to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany ahead of his side's penultimate fixture at Turf Moor this term.

The 37-year-old will never forget the late drama that handed Manchester City the Premier League title 11 years ago.

Rivals Manchester United had one hand on the trophy having beaten Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, while City trailed 2-1 against 10 men with 90 minutes on the clock.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Vincent Kompany of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Queens Park Rangers and Burnley at Loftus Road on December 11, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The visitors led at the Etihad, despite having Joey Barton dismissed, as Djibril Cisse and Jamie Mackie had cancelled out Pablo Zabaleta's first half opener.

However, the unthinkable happened in stoppage time, as Edin Dzeko headed home David Silva's corner to make it 2-2, before a certain Argentinian combined with Mario Balotelli to score one of the most famous goals in PL history.

"Agueroooo," was the iconic cry of commentator Martin Tyler, as the striker hammered the ball past Paddy Kenny. "I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again," he continued.

"Funnily enough, it got mentioned to me this week," said Kompany. "The game can be as you want it, but scoring two goals in extra time, I hope this one will be a little bit more settled than that.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Vincent Kompany the captain of Manchester City and Roberto Mancini the manager of Manchester City pose with the trophy following the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium on May 13, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"It was surreal. QPR were in a relegation battle as well, so that's similar today in terms of storyline, other than there still being four games left to play, of course.

"It's hard to describe because you can't plan for these moments. When they happen you hear other peoples' tales about 20 years ago they saw this game. Then you experience one of these moments. I don't know if this level of drama will be possible anymore."

Though the champagne has been on ice for a week or so, with the Clarets taking points away at Reading and Rotherham United, the former Belgium international is hoping that his first league title as a coach turns out to be a lot less chaotic than his first as a player.

After all, the ex-Anderlecht boss, now a four-time Sky Bet Manager of the Month winner, can appreciate and empathise with the stress that Roberto Mancini must have been experiencing that afternoon.

He said: "Yes, completely! I feel sorry for the poor man. Football has its way and that's why we all love this game. You never know what you're signing up for before a game.

"You go and hope for something, or you think about a lot of things, and then 22 young human beings get involved in all sorts, with a lot of emotion, and passion, and that can bring these kinds of moments."

The champions elect have survived a few scares of their own, and profited from several climatic conclusions, to put themselves in a position to land another piece of silverware.

The five-goal thriller at home to the Millers in November, prior to the World Cup in Qatar, was one of the memorable moments of the campaign, with substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu scoring in time added on.

Kompany said: "We've had our fair share of drama this season, to be fair. The Reading game at home, the Rotherham game at home, so most of the time you just have to believe that these moments will happen.

