QPR boss Marti Cifuentes hails 'massive' draw following resilient defensive display against Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes was delighted with the way his side dug in and defended resolutely to pick up a much-needed point against Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading to Turf Moor with only one win to their name from their first 11 games, Cifuentes knew it would be difficult to go toe-to-toe with the Clarets on home soil.

It transpired to be exactly the case, with the Clarets dominating the game with 22 shots and 75 per cent of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Cifuentes acknowledged it wasn’t the most sterling of displays from his men, he was happy with the way they carried out a disciplined out-of-possession gameplan.

"It’s a massive point for us given our situation,” he said.

"It’s a point against a very good team that’s in a very good trend and the guys showed togetherness, they worked really hard to get this point.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Manager of Queens Park Rangers Marti Cifuentes looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers FC and Portsmouth FC at Loftus Road on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

"Perhaps it wasn’t the most amazing display but the lads did really, really well in terms of how much they worked for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to accept that for some periods of the game we would need to defend in a mid to low block. The guys defended the box really well.

"We know Burnley are a team that like to play centrally through the pockets and attack through the lines, so we tried not to give them those areas.

"It was a tremendous effort, especially in a three-game week, and I’m very pleased with the performance out of possession.

"Of course as a manager I’m never pleased at just accepting a draw. We came here to win even though we knew it would be difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew the game could be about us using our counter-attack opportunities and we did that well early on when we hit the crossbar.

"We spoke at half-time about being more aggressive in these situations but it’s not easy. Sometimes the energy is not in the legs, but maybe that’s something for us to improve in the future if we face a similar scenario again.”