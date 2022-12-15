The Clarets forward, who made the move to Turf Moor during the summer, has been part of the first African side in history to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Prior to the game, a couple of young supporters could be seen proudly wearing their Burnley home shirts and holding the Moroccan flag.

A pair of young Burnley fans were spotted in the crowd (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ultimately, the journey came to an end for Walid Regragui’s side on Wednesday evening, as they were defeated 2-0 by France at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Theo Hernandez opened the scoring after only five minutes, before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the victory heading into the latter stages of the game.

Zaroury was an unused substitute for Morocco, who produced a spirited display.