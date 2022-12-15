Qatar World Cup: Young Burnley fans spotted supporting Anass Zaroury and Morocco in their semi-final against France
A pair of young Burnley fans have been pictured showing their support for Anass Zaroury and Morocco at the Qatar World Cup.
The Clarets forward, who made the move to Turf Moor during the summer, has been part of the first African side in history to reach the semi-finals of the competition.
Prior to the game, a couple of young supporters could be seen proudly wearing their Burnley home shirts and holding the Moroccan flag.
Ultimately, the journey came to an end for Walid Regragui’s side on Wednesday evening, as they were defeated 2-0 by France at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Theo Hernandez opened the scoring after only five minutes, before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the victory heading into the latter stages of the game.
Zaroury was an unused substitute for Morocco, who produced a spirited display.
They will now face Croatia in Saturday’s third place play-off tie (K.O. 3pm).