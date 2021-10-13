Pundit claims big name boss is good enough to manage Burnley - but not Leeds United or Newcastle United

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The England boss has come in for criticism from some quarters following his side’s underwhelming 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Hungary on Tuesday evening.

The result has also sparked debate over whether or not the 51-year-old could one day make a return to the Premier League, having previously spent some time in the dugout with Middlesbrough – a stint that ultimately ended in the club being relegated to the Championship.

Discussing the matter on talkSPORT, former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair said: “I think with where he lives, Harrogate, and where that is situated domestically in the country, I would say something like Leeds or Newcastle.

“I think he’s good enough for that. You look at his record, he’s got the second-best win ratio of any England manager.”

Host Jim White then asked directly whether the national team manager could still do a good job in the top flight, to which ex-Crystal Palace chairman Jordan replied sarcastically: “Yes, because he set it alight previously!

“It’s an interesting perspective, slightly warped. I can’t imagine there’s a queue of domestic clubs wanting to take Gareth Southgate.