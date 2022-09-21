Where Blackpool, Burnley, PNE and Wigan Athletic should be in the Championship table based on xG

But some sides might argue their standing in the current placings doesn’t represent their performances so far this term.

That’s why, with the help of xG Data, we’ve put together an alternative table based on Expected Goals (or xG).

This is a metric that measures the quality of a chance by calculating the likelihood that it will be scored from a particular position on the pitch during a particular phase of play.

While the statistic isn’t fool-proof, it provides us with a useful marker of whether your club is currently under or over-performing.

Here’s how the alternative table looks:

1. Middlesbrough - 18.5 points Chris Wilder's side, who currently find themselves inside the bottom three, should be top of the Championship table according to xG, which states they should be 21 positions and 8.5 points better off.

2. West Brom - 17.1 points Like Boro, Steve Bruce's side should also be doing a whole lot better. According to xG, the Baggies should be 19 positions and 7.1 points better off.

3. Norwich City - 16.6 points Norwich's current position and points haul is about right, according to the data. The Canaries should be one place and 3.4 points worse off.

4. Sheffield United - 16.2 points The Blades currently sit top, but they're over-performing by three places and 6.8 points.