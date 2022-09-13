Robbie Brady wants to show Burnley what he's made of ahead of Preston North End's Lancashire derby

Preston North End's Robbie Brady at Deepdale.

Brady spent three-and-a-half years at Burnley after signing for a then club record £12m from Norwich City.

He made 81 appearances during his time at Turf Moor, with the Clarets in the Premier League at the time. He left Burnley last season and joined AFC Bournemouth on a free, leaving the Cherries in the summer to switch to North End.

He has been one of the leading players for the Lilywhites this season, at left wing back, and is keen to put his best foot forward in Preston colours,

He said: “I'm looking forward to it and seeing some familiar faces. It will be a good one, it's one I look forward to when the fixtures come out. I'll be ready for it and hopefully get a good result for Preston.

"You definitely feel it, you know which games are important - especially the local games. They're always big. Hopefully we'll be on the right side of it.”

Brady is eager to show what he can do after leaving the Clarets but admits it’s a thought that comes to him for every game, not just against former employers.

He said: “You want to show it week in, week out. I haven't thought too much about it. You throw an eye forward and then when the game comes around you think 'that will be a good game to perform well' but I think the same about every game.