Preston North End defender wants his side to put on a show for visit of Burnley

It will be the first time that Storey has come up against the Clarets, with their recent stint in the Premier League, with only two North End players having come up against Burnley in the past.

It is six-and-a-half years since the two sides met and both will have ambitions of winning promotion this season, Vincent Kompany’s side spending well in the summer. The two sides meet at Deepdale on Tuesday, 8pm.

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey.

North End’s two wins so far in the Championship have both come away from home and Storey feels it is time to bring the winning feeling to PR1, particularly for a derby.

"It's going to be a good test for us, they've dropped down from the Premier League and had been there for a number of years so I've never had the chance to face them.

"It's going to be a really competitive game and hopefully they will bring a good following too.

"It's nice to have such a big capacity come to the stadium and it would be a great night for both teams. We don't often get more than 20,000 so it would be nice to get that sort of attendance.

"We've been a bit disappointed with our home form, especially with our away form given that that's where we've picked up our two victories.

"We owe it to the fans and everyone associated with the club, particularly when there's potentially going to be a big attendance. It would be the perfect evening if we could get the win.”

North End have been struggling for goals this season, scoring just twice in their eight games so far – though they have kept seven clean sheets.

As one of the ever-present defenders during that run, the clean sheets are not of the concern of Storey, who would rather concede and win then secure another shutout.

He said: “Everyone knows the goals that are needed, we've said we'd rather concede and go out and score three goals if it means we get the win.