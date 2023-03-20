Preston North End, Burnley and Blackpool’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic handed points deduction

Wigan owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi has been given an EFL misconduct charge, in addition to the club facing 'new charges' and being docked three points whihc now leaves them eight points adrift from safety.

The EFL gave the Latics a suspended points deduction following the third occasion they failed to pay staff on time at the end of 2022. The Wigan ownership have agreed to 'deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account' to prevent a repeat – which was not adhered to - resulting in Mr Al Jasmi facing an additional punishment.An EFL statement read: "Wigan Athletic has, with immediate effect, been deducted three points from the 2022/23 Championship table after the club failed to pay player salaries again in March 2023.

"The club had previously been charged and sanctioned for failing to adhere to the terms of the Standard Contracts that were in force between the club and its players in the months of June, July and October 2022."This latest infringement by the club to meet its obligations means the terms of the Agreed Decision the club entered into with the EFL in January 2023 has been breached and the application of the suspended sporting sanction has been automatically triggered."In a further breach of the Agreed Decision, the club’s owner has failed to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account."This had been a key term of the Agreed Decision to help prevent the club breaching EFL Regulations again, should there be future delays in the processing of overseas payments.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

"Separately, new charges have now been issued to the club following this latest instance of non-payment of player wages and for not complying with the Agreed Decision."The club’s owner will also be charged with misconduct, with the matter to be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.”Wigan must now make up their eight point deficit to stay in the Championship in their remaining eight games, with a hufe clash with freefalling QPR next up on April 1.

They are also still to play fellow strugglers Blackpool, Reading and Rotherham United.

