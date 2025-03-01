Preston North End v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Burnley are just 90 minutes away from reaching the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

The winner of the fifth round tie has a priceless opportunity to go deep into the competition, with a number of top Premier League sides already knocked out.

A tight, edgy encounter wouldn’t be the biggest surprise, considering the two sides played out back-to-back goalless draws against one another in the Championship this season.

The Clarets come into the game off the back of a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, while PNE were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City in their last outing.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Preston’s Deepdale stadium on Saturday, March 1. Kick-off is at 12.15pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, although it’s only available to watch via the BBC’s iPlayer.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Bashir Humphreys will miss out after sustaining a quad strain that is likely to keep him out of action for “some time”, according to Scott Parker.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Preston, Mads Frokjaer is a doubt after missing last weekend’s defeat to Coventry City, while Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman and Duane Holmes are all expected to be absent.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“We’ve entered this competition wanting to stay in it and do well. There's a big opportunity now. You're starting to see it a little bit, there's no doubt.

“In the early parts of this competition, it's way down the road. You've got a lot of games in terms of what you face and we've got a tough game at the weekend, there’s no denying that.

“That's been proven over the two times we've played Preston this year. But it's a game where we feel that we can go there and get a result and put ourselves in the quarter-finals.”

What are the predicted teams?

Preston: Woodman, Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Meghoma, Potts, McCann, Thordarson, Keane, Osmajic

Burnley: Hladky, Roberts, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Shelvey, Brownhill, Benson, Sarmiento, Foster

Who is the referee?

John Brooks. He’s overseen 21 games this season, dishing out 107 yellow cards but no reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in April of last year for the 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

What are the latest odds?

Preston: 5/2

Draw: 2/1

Burnley: 6/5

Odds according to SkyBet.