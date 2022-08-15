Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the news on its facebook page Burnley Football Club said: ”Our thoughts are with Len’s family and friends at this very sad time.

Popular former Claret Lenny Johnrose has died at the age of 52

“You’ll always be a Claret Len.”

Johnrose began his career at Blackburn Rovers as a young trainee, and also spent time on loan at Preston North End. During these spells he impressed to a level where he was signed for £50,000 by Hartlepool United.

He went on to make over 50 appearances for the team, scoring 11 goals in the process. At the end of his contract, he was signed by Bury manager Stan Ternent who wanted to add some toughness to his central midfield.

Johnrose was a central character in Bury's rapid rise to the First Division. Stan Ternent saw the midfielder as so important to his sides that he paid £225,000 to take Johnrose with him to his new club, Burnley.

At the end of the 2002–03 season he was released on a free transfer, but re-signed for the club four months later on a week-to-week basis. Later he re-signed for another of his old clubs, Bury. After three months he again moved, this time to Swansea City.

Johnrose helped Swansea City avoid relegation from the Third Division out of the Football League, scoring three crucial goals that season.