Premier League transfers: Burnley star is Leicester's 'top target', Steve Bruce to Newcastle drags on, Arsenal close on La Liga star - updates on Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton

Steve Bruce is still yet to be appointed Newcastle United manager with Mike Ashley only offering £3m of the desired £5m compensation fee. (Various)

Newcastle are preparing a bid “in the coming days” to sign Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons. He has been likened to Yohan Cabaye. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester United have tabled a reported £50m to Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who they remain confident of signing. (Daily Mirror)

The agent of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says the Belgian still wants to leave in order to seek first-team football. (Les Sports Plus)

Liverpool's £18m price tag of defender Dejan Lovren has seen AC Milan turn their attentions towards Man United's Eric Bailly. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has given the green light for Ethan Ampadu to head out on loan for the season with Aston Villa heading the queue. (The Sun)

Arsenal are closing to sealing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Caballos, fending off reported competition from Arsenal and Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo)

Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba wants to join the Gunners, however the French club prefer Tottenham's offer. (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid have identified Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen as a potential target following the £107m sale of Antoine Griezmann. (Evening Standard)

Roma are struggling to meet Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld's £25m release clause - so are considering offering Nicolo Zaniolo as apart of the deal. (Daily Mirror)

Left-back Danny Rose could also be heading towards the exit door as he will not travel with Spurs on their pre-season tour to Singapore, with a view to him being sold. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton are interested in a shock move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic and are waiting to see if he is new manager Maurizio Sarri's plans. (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham have offered a mega £81million - including transfer fee £45m transfer fee and £140,000-a-week wages, to seal the signing of Seb Haller from Frankfurt. (Football Insider)

Brighton and Hove Albion have rubbished claims that a £45m bid has been agreed with Leicester for defender Lewis Dunk. (The Argus)

Instead, The Foxes' top target is said to be Burnley defender James Tarkowski. (The Argus)