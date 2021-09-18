Burnley host Arsenal this afternoon and, despite a tricky start, Mark Lawrenson expects the Clarets to play out a 1-1 draw against Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal picked up their first win of the season against Norwich City last time out, while Burnley are still on the search for theirs as they look to leapfrog the Gunners.

Writing in his weekly prediction piece for the BBC, Lawrenson said: “Sean Dyche's new contract is great news for Burnley. They need him more than ever this season, if they are going to stay up.

“The Clarets played quite well against Everton on Monday, just like they did against Liverpool at the start of the season, but they did not get anything out of either game.

think that might change on Saturday, though. Arsenal got a first goal, and a first win, against Norwich - but this is going to be a very different game, and it will be a real test for them.”

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Reading's John Swift. The Premier League side failed to land the midfielder last summer and are aware he is out of contract at the end of the season, so Dean Smith's side could be prepared for a cut-price move in January. (Football League World)

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea held talk with Harry Kane's representatives over a summer move, however he always believed the striker would join Manchester City. Kane eventually chose to stay with Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Sports News)

Liverpool have reportedly entered negotiations with Naby Keita over a new deal with the club to avoid him potentially leaving for nothing. The 26-year-old joined the Reds for £52 million in 2017 and has two years left on his contract. (MailOnline)

Everton reportedly tried to sign David Luiz on a free this summer and were competing with the likes of West Ham, Real Madrid and Marseille. The former Chelsea defender eventually signed for Brazilian side Flamengo. (Football Transfer Tavern)