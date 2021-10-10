BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: A detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on August 29, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Premier League transfer rumours: Burnley defender set for Newcastle United switch, Liverpool eyeing move for pacey winger

Burnley will be hoping they can restart the Premier League campaign with a surprise at the Etihad Stadium.

By Molly Burke
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 11:37 am

After a difficult start to the 2021/22 season, Burnley are preparing to travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on current champions Manchester City after the international break.

Sean Dyche’s men are yet to win a game and will be hoping the break will have allowed them to refresh and kickstart their campaign as they look to force their way out of relegation contention.

The Clarets are set to face numerous particularly difficult tests, taking on the likes of Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the next month or so.

Here are the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Foxes keen on Isco

Leicester City are interested in signing Real Madrid star Isco, as are Everton. (Fichajes)

Photo: Fran Santiago

2. Wolves join Mags in Ramsey race

Aaron Ramsey has already been linked with Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United, and now Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race. (Corriere dello Sport)

Photo: Marco Luzzani

3. Ronaldo tells Reds to sign Juve man

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to fork out for his old Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa - but it would set them back by £85m. (CalcioMercato)

Photo: Valerio Pennicino

4. Klopp keen on Wolves winger

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Adama Traore to Anfield as the Liverpool manager looks to add a refreshing look to his attacking options. (El Nacional)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

